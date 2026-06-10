Multicom’s Marilyn Monroe Collection

The Los Angeles-based Multicom Entertainment Group is announcing that its library includes a broad range of Marilyn Monroe–focused stories, spanning scripted dramatizations, documentaries, and episodic biographical formats.

On the scripted side, Multicom has titles that include Blonde, the 2001 CBS miniseries (pictured above), later adapted for Netflix; the 1991 Primetime Emmy–nominated ABC TV movie Marilyn and Me; and Goodbye, Norma Jean (1976). These titles are complemented by documentaries such as We Remember Marilyn (1996) and Marilyn Monroe (1986), along with episodes from pop-culture biographical series that examine her life, relationships, cultural impact, and society’s enduring fascination with her.

A recurring theme throughout Multicom’s collection is the tension between Marilyn Monroe, the global icon, and Norma Jeane, the person. These titles explore what made her legendary: her reinvention, her public and private romances, how she was perceived, and the costs of life in the spotlight. Another throughline is longevity. Decades after her career, filmmakers continue to return to Marilyn because her story sits at the intersection of Hollywood history, celebrity culture, and the American dream.

Taken together, the collection reflects how Marilyn remains both a historical figure and a continually reinterpreted cultural symbol.