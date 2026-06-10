Bomanbridge, Wind Sun Sky Ink Deal for ‘Future Chicken’

Singapore-based Bomanbridge Media and Canadian next gen content studio Wind Sun Sky are collaborating to co-produce a new animated series of multimedia franchise Future Chicken.

The partnership will start with 20 episodes of Future Chicken and The Planet Protectors (w/t), produced by Wind Sun Sky with delivery slated for spring 2028.

Starring a chicken from the future who travels back in time to share tips and tricks for protecting the environment, the Future Chicken successful YouTube channel includes short-form content series such as the Future Chicken Micro Mysteries, music videos, podcasts and a Roblox game.

Set in the futuristic city of Eco Bay, the animated series follows Future Chicken and best friend, Frittata (an unhatched egg), as they journey to the past to prevent environmental problems from becoming future catastrophes. The series inspires kids aged 6-to-10 to discover that even the smallest actions can help create a better future — because the future can’t wait.

Bomanbridge will handle distribution.