Banijay Launches Digital Sports Brand with Jamie Vardy Series

Banijay Entertainment has unveiled Players Network – powered by Banijay Entertainment, its new digital sports brand to house personality‑driven, social‑first sports entertainment formats.

The brand’s first title, Jamie Vardy’s Having a Party, from Banijay U.K. label Workerbee, launches today on YouTube, Amazon Prime and all major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple.

Produced by Workerbee, in collaboration with Contentuual, Jamie Vardy’s Having a Party is fronted by Jamie Vardy, former Premier League winner with Leicester in 2016 and star England striker. Taking fans inside the biggest stories, fiercest debates, and most entertaining personalities in football, the video series will also feature an array of guest stars, from creators to the world of sports, broadcast, arts and entertainment, comedy and other areas.

Banijay Rights is distributing the program, which will also launch in the U.S.