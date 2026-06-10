‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ Lands S3

The BBC, Netflix, and ZDFneo have renewed A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder for a third season, completing the screen adaptation of Holly Jackson’s book trilogy.

Starring Emma Myers, who is also an executive producer on this series, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is produced by Moonage Pictures, part of ITV Studios in a co-production with Netflix and ZDFneo.

The final installment has already been filmed and will also see Zain Iqbal, Henry Ashton, Asha Banks,Jude Morgan-Collie, Eden Hambelton Davies, and Yali Topol Margalith reprise their roles.

The BBC will premiere the series exclusively on BBC iPlayer, BBC One and BBC Three in the U.K. Netflix will premiere the series outside of the U.K. excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland, where it will be available exclusively on ZDFneo; Australia, where it will air exclusively on Stan; and New Zealand, where it will air exclusively on Sky NZ.

BBC Studios is handling global sales.