WBITVP Secures CEE Format Commissions

Warner Bros. International Television Production has secured a series of new format commissions across CEE.

In Serbia, Prva TV has commissioned a first season of The Bachelor, marking the 47th territory to adapt the series; while Pro TV in Romania has commissioned a first season of Bachelor in Paradise, which sees participants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette head to an exotic setting where they hope for a chance at love by turning missed connections into lasting romance.

These announcements come as Cash or Trash continues to build momentum across the area. Local versions of the ZDF Studios format launched in Serbia and Croatia last year on Nova TV with a second season of the program airing in May in Serbia.