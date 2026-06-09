TeamTO Unveils Anime-inspired ‘Junichiro Jackson’

European animation studio TeamTO and U.S. animation studio Martian Blueberry have partnered on Junichiro Jackson (JJ), TeamTO’s first original adult anime-inspired series under its recently announced TeamTOKO label.

Currently in development, Junichiro Jackson is planned as a 30-minute, 10-part serialized adult 2D psychological thriller blending neo-noir mystery, action, anime-inspired visuals, and music-driven storytelling within a stylized near-future world.

The series follows private investigator Junichiro Jackson (JJ) as he confronts both literal demons and his own inner darkness after a seemingly routine case uncovers a conspiracy threatening to unravel the city itself.

The trailer for the series will premiere at the upcoming Annecy International Animation Film Festival.