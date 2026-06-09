Seven.One Inks Deals with YT Aggregators

Seven.One Studios International has inked new deals for over 500 hours of content with several YouTube aggregators.

Spanish tech company DubMe IO has taken a package of German TV movies and scripted series including Think Big (pictured) and Rocky and the Cop, which it will distribute via its proprietary AI pipeline in 30 languages across YouTube.

Meanwhile, U.K. company Content Rocket has licensed a package of German and English-language TV movies for worldwide YouTube use (excluding some territories) and French company Zylo has licensed French-language rights to a number of TV movies for exploitation in French-speaking Europe and Africa; Canal+ Distribution has also acquired some YouTube TV movie rights.

Additionally, Australia-based VA Media, Germany’s Quintus Studios and U.K. company Little Dot Studios have all taken AVoD rights to packages of factual titles for worldwide use. Little Dot also has some FAST channel rights. Titles include the Boris Becker Special, Galileo X-plorer, Curse of the Vologne and Every Family Has a Secret.