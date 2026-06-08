Docs, New IPs, NEM, Hungary’s Media…

The June Issue of VideoAge is more than just the topics described in the headline.

Indeed, it also tackles the challenging documentary TV business model, which is explained and reviewed in a front cover article.

In addition, the Issue touches on the touchy subject of the media evolution in Hungary under the regime of Peter Magyar, the country’s new prime minister. Basically, all media in Hungary has now evolved into normalcy following 16 years of autocratic leadership.

Naturally, a publication like VideoAge, which focuses on the business of buying and selling TV content, will preview the upcoming NEM market in the Adriatic resort city of Dubrovnik, Croatia, which has replaced the now-defunct 33-year-old NATPE Budapest. And the headline for that report is the apropos, “NEM Sans NATPE Makes a Splash.”

Similarly, it couldn’t miss “A Behind the Scenes Look at the L.A. Screenings’ Glitz,” as well as its glamour.

The My2¢ editorial deals with the worldwide need for legacy broadcasters to embrace TV programmers that cater to both Gen Z and Baby Boomer viewers so that broadcast TV can compete with smartphones and YouTube.

Finally, the June Issue will tackle something that we all experience in the international TV business when it delivers “The Usual Bad News About More Expensive Airline Ticket Prices.”

Read the full June 2026 Issue here.