WSJ Best Companies

What a difference two years make! In 2024, for an entertainment company to be listed in the annual Wall Street Journal “Best Companies” feature (now called “Best Companies for the Future”), it had to rank as low as 148th — where Netflix placed.

This year, however, the No. 2 spot on the list goes to media and entertainment company Alphabet, with Meta Platforms ranking fourth in the same category. Netflix moves up to 38th place, while Walt Disney becomes the fourth entertainment company on the list at No. 121, followed by Comcast at No. 128.

Further down the ranking are Electronic Arts (164), Live Nation Entertainment (269), News Corp — the parent company of the WSJ — (325), Take-Two Interactive Software (355), Charter Communications (391), Fox (427), Warner Bros. Discovery (437), Omnicom Group (449), Match Group (466), Paramount Skydance (471), and TKO Group Holdings (497), out of a total of 500 companies analyzed.