TV2 Hungary Commissions All3Media’s ‘The Hustler’

Studio Lambert’s gameshow format The Hustler has been commissioned in Hungary by free to air channel TV 2.

The upcoming series is set to launch under the title A Szemfényvesztő – Hazudj, ha tudsz! and will be hosted by Hungarian actor László Jáksó.

The Hustler is a tactical game of deception and betrayal where all players are under suspicion and viewers play detective. Contestants work together to answer questions correctly, but one of the contestants — the Hustler — already knows all the answers. If they can keep their identity a secret, they win the cash prize, but if the remaining contestants work out who the Hustler is they walk away with prize pot.

Originally created by Richard Bacon and produced by Studio Lambert, The Hustler originally aired on ABC America, hosted by comedian Craig Ferguson.

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