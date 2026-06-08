Banijay Kids Inks CEE Deals

Banijay Kids & Family has secured a raft of distribution deals across CEE.

Canal+ Polska in Poland has acquired a slate of titles including Shasha and Milo, Stan & Gran, Street Football seasons four and five, and When I Was Your Age season 1.

In Hungary, MTVA has licensed Lilybuds, Once Upon a Time… Life, Objects and The Explorers, and Stan & Gran.

RTV Slovenija has taken a number of preschool and family titles, including Little Princess seasons one and two, along with two specials, MiniHeroes of the Forest, and the first two seasons of Moominvalley.

In the Czech Republic, Česká televize has picked up Piripenguins and Super Happy Magic Forest, while Lithuania’s national broadcaster LRT has licensed seasons one and two of Silverpoint.

Led by Benoît Di Sabatino, Banijay Kids & Family is responsible for the exploitation of linear and non-linear rights for the group’s animated and live-action kids’ brands, alongside select third-party titles.