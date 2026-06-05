Radial Greenlights 20 New Episodes of ‘The FBI Files’

Los Angeles-based Radial Entertainment has unveiled that production is underway on 20 new episodes of the true crime series The FBI Files, with Bright North Studios — backed by Jeff Zucker-led RedBird IMI —tapped to produce.

The new production builds on Radial’s acquisition of the New Dominion Pictures catalog earlier this year, which added more than 600 hours of programming to Radial’s expansive library of over 70,000 movies and episodes.

“Radial’s acquisition of the New Dominion Pictures catalog gave us ownership of a deep portfolio of enduring unscripted franchises,” said David Buoymaster, chief content officer and chief investment officer at Radial Entertainment.