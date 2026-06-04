Sphere Abacus Inks Raft of CEE Sales

U.K.-based distributor Sphere Abacus has secured a raft of unscripted sales across multiple CEE territories.

The line-up of sales includes the acquisition by Viasat of World of Murderer Behind the Mask, The A-Z Killer and West Harbour Heroes.

Prima Group in the Czech Republic has picked up Fire Guardians: Final Flight, Across the Alps with Griff Rhys Jones (w/t), Field of Vampires, Shogun: The Hidden Story (w/t), Paul Merton: Driving Amazing Trains, The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who has Control and Kevin McCloud’s Classic Car Road Trips.

RTV Slovenija has acquired Kevin McCloud’s Classic Car Road Trips, along with Nordic Train at Christmas and Hollywood Crime Story: The Mob Takes over The Movies.

Other content sales have been secured to LRT Lithuania, AMC Global Media CE and TV Paprika.