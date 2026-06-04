Serial Maven to Rep ‘The Dunblane Tapes’

Serial Maven Studios has acquired international distribution rights to feature doc The Dunblane Tapes.

The documentary comes from Candour Productions for the U.K.’s Channel 4.

The Dunblane Tapes explores the aftermath of the 1996 Dunblane school shooting and the grassroots campaign that led to sweeping handgun reform in the U.K. Through never-before-seen footage filmed by bereaved parent John Crozier, the documentary offers an intimate account of one of the most consequential public advocacy movements in modern British history.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, three mothers, outraged by the fact that the gunman legally carried four handguns and more than one thousand rounds of ammunition, launched a nationwide campaign to lobby the government to ban the private use of handguns in Britain.

Serial Maven Studios oversees licensing and international production outside commissioning territories.