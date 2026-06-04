‘Secret Nazi Bases’ Renewed for S5

Go Button Media is set to return to the echoes of World War II, announcing a fifth season of its long-running series Secret Nazi Bases, with investment from UKTV.

The new six-part installment will begin production this summer, with delivery slated for spring 2027.

Blending history and engineering, Secret Nazi Bases explores the hidden infrastructure and dark ambitions of the Nazi regime. The upcoming season uncovers sprawling underground tunnel systems used for storing stolen treasures and housing secret factories; and reveals imposing, unfinished megastructures that hint at the chilling scale of Hitler’s unrealized plans.

The series spotlights historians, engineers, and Nazi experts as they guide viewers through the evidence and decode the intent behind mysterious and ominous constructions.

International distribution (excluding the U.K. and Canada) is handled by DCD Rights.