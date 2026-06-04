Inter Medya’s ‘Halef’ Travels to Croatia and Albania

Istanbul-based Inter Medya has secured licensing deals for drama series Halef to broadcasters in Croatia and Albania.

The series has already aired in Romania, Hungary, Honduras, Angola, Mozambique, and Panama, among other territories. The drama premiered on Italy’s Canale 5 last month, attracting 1,828,000 viewers and achieving a strong 14.6 percent share.

Halef has been recently renewed for a second season in Turkey, where it airs on NOW.

Produced by Most Production, Halef is set in Şanlıurfa, a city rich in history and tradition, and tells the story of Serhat, a young man torn between two women.

Inter Medya will be exhibiting at NEM Dubrovnik, meeting table 28, in the Mare Area of the Dubrovnik Palace Hotel.