Data-Center Growth Raises Concerns

The rapid expansion of data centers worldwide is fueling concerns over their growing demand for electricity, water, and infrastructure resources.

In 2023, data centers located in Ireland consumed 21 percent of the country’s electricity, exceeding the electricity consumption attributed to the country’s urban population. According to the Italian news agency ANSA, AI-related facilities in Uruguay also depleted freshwater reservoirs serving Montevideo.

Today, Google’s planned $85 billion data-center expansion is facing power-availability constraints, regulatory issues, and supply-chain backlogs.

According to JPMorgan, more than 60 percent of data-center projects planned for completion in 2027 are not yet under construction.

In addition, U.K. antitrust regulators recently allowed content producers and right holders to opt out of having their content automatically used by AI search-engine aggregation systems due to growing concerns over the use of copyrighted content by artificial intelligence platforms.