YouTube Overtakes Netflix in Daily Viewing

Global streaming media measurement company Digital i has released its latest trend report, The YouTube Era: 2025 in Review, revealing continued growth in daily viewing, a shift in consumption from mobile devices to TV screens, and how audience engagement compares with streaming giant Netflix.

The findings are based on Digital i’s measurement across 20 international markets in 2024 and 2025. According to the report, average YouTube daily usage per account rose from 87.2 to 99.1 minutes from 2024 to 2025, while Netflix dropped from 100.5 to 93.4 minutes.

Gen Z remained YouTube’s most engaged age group, averaging 11 minutes per day. South Koreans used YouTube the most per day (161.5 minutes), while France saw the biggest growth in daily usage from 2024 to 2025.

Digital i measures YouTube and Netflix across territories including: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Poland, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain.

Despite the drop in daily usage, Netflix remains a major force on YouTube. Its official channel had the highest reach (78.2 million unique accounts) of any channel in 2025.