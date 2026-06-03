Utopai Is MIP AI Forum Headline Partner

MIPCOM Cannes (set for October 12-15, 2026) will feature Utopai Studios as a Headline Partner of the inaugural MIP AI Entertainment Forum.

Utopai Studios’ co-founder and CEO Cecilia Shen will present an opening day keynote on the MIPCOM main stage on October 12, exploring the emergence of AI-native studios built around original IP, human creativity, production expertise and proprietary cinematic infrastructure.

Under her leadership, Utopai has become one of Silicon Valley’s and Hollywood’s fastest-growing AI-native entertainment studios, with the company now valued at more than $1 billion.

“Cecilia Shen is one of the most compelling founders of her generation in the AI entertainment space,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM Cannes. “The launch of the MIP AI Entertainment Forum is about bringing together the companies and leaders helping shape the future of the global media and content business. Utopai Studios represents exactly the kind of ambition, innovation and creative thinking that is driving change across the industry, and we’re delighted to welcome Cecilia and the Utopai team to MIPCOM Cannes 2026.”