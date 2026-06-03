DCD Rights Secures CEE Deals

U.K.-based distributor DCD Rights has secured sales for more than 150 hours of content to channels and broadcasters across the CEE region.

In Poland, Polsat has picked up 38 hours including Secret Nazi Bases Series 4 and Nazi War Machines: Secrets Uncovered; while WP has acquired Meghan: Building The Brand, Secret Societies: In the Shadows and …From Hell: Caught On Camera Series 1 & 2.

DOX TV in Croatia, and CS Mystery and CS History in Slovakia and Czechia have bought Is Your Smartphone Spying On You?, Bodies In The Barrels, Natural Born Killer? and Deception: World War II.

LNK Lithuania has secured 29 hours including Exploring India With Bettany Hughes and Treasures With Bettany Hughes Series 2 and 3. Ajara TV Georgia has also signed up for Treasures With Bettany Hughes Series 1 – 5.

Elsewhere, AMC Global Media Central Europe (Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia) has picked up cookery series Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen Series 3, James Martin’s Spanish Adventure and Nadiya’s Food Adventure.