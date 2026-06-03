Creation and Passion Strike YouTube First Deal

Creation Content has partnered with Passion Distribution and digital channel group network UpStream Media on a new YouTube-first factual series, Most Wanted With Billy Billingham.

The blue-light documentary series follows former SAS soldier Billy Billingham as he embeds with police forces across the U.K. during high-risk operations targeting some of the country’s most wanted criminals. Combining raw frontline action with Billingham’s expertise, the series offers an unfiltered look at modern policing, capturing not only the intensity of the manhunts, but the human stories behind them.

Conceived as a digital-first production for UpStream Media’s Blue Light YouTube channel, the series will also feature on Billingham’s newly launched YouTube channel, managed by Creation.

The partnership marks a new model for factual production, bringing together a producer, distributor and digital network in a co-funded structure designed specifically for global cross-platform audiences.

Passion Distribution supports its wider global sales potential.