TAC to Premiere ‘Africa Forward —The Concert’ in The U.S.

The Africa Channel (TAC) will broadcast the exclusive U.S. premiere of Africa Forward – The Concert on June 14, 2026, as the centerpiece launch of TAC’s Black Music Month programming.

Filmed live at Nairobi’s Kasarani Indoor Arena before an audience of more than 5,000 attendees, Africa Forward – The Concert served as the landmark closing event of Africa Forward 2026: Africa–France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth, the international summit co‑hosted by Kenya and France under the patronage of Presidents William Ruto and Emmanuel Macron.

Produced as a three‑hour concert special by Trace, the event brought together many of the continent’s most celebrated artists in a large‑scale celebration of African creativity, culture, and global musical influence. The line-up featured Afrobeats, Amapiano, Afro‑pop, East African sounds, and francophone urban music, with performances by Youssou N’Dour, Yemi Alade, Nomcebo Zikode, Bien, Jose Chameleone, and others.

In addition to the concert, the broadcast will include an original behind‑the‑scenes documentary featuring backstage access, artist interviews, and exclusive moments from the production.