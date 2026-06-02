Sister Nancy Doc Wins Big at Canadian Screen Awards

Leading the Canadian Screen Awards (CSA) unscripted wins was OYA Media Group’s Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story.

With eight total nominations for the night, Alison Duke, Ngardy Conteh George and the team behind the film took home five awards: Best Direction, Documentary Program (Alison Duke); Best Writing, Documentary (Alison Duke); Best Picture Editing, Documentary (Eugene Weis, CCE); Best Sound, Documentary or Factual (Michelle Irving, Jordan Guy, Elma Bello, Derek Brin); and Best Original Music, Documentary (Orin Isaacs).

Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story showcases Sister Nancy’s resilience through dynamic tour performances, interviews, archival footage, and reenactments. Starring Sister Nancy herself, the film includes testimonials from other acclaimed artists like Sir Scratch, Janelle Monáe, Pete Rock, Sister Carol and more.

A Crave original project, Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story, was created with support from the Canadian Media Fund, Rogers Telefund, the Indigenous Screen Office, Ontario Creates, and Telefilm, with marketing and promotional assistance provided by Telefilm Canada.

Photo Credit: George Pimentel Photography