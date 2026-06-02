RTL Completes Acquisition of Sky Deutschland

RTL Group has confirmed the closing of the transaction to acquire Sky Deutschland (DACH) yesterday, June 1, 2026. The transaction was unconditionally approved by the European Commission on April 22, 2026.

The takeover — which includes Sky’s businesses in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well as customer relationships in Luxembourg, Liechtenstein and South Tyrol — creates an entertainment business with around 12.3 million paying subscribers and is expected to generate €250 million in annual synergies within three years after closing.

The upfront cash consideration paid to U.S.-based Comcast, Sky’s parent company, amounted to €68 million. In addition, the transaction includes a variable consideration linked to RTL Group’s share price performance.

RTL Group’s former CEO, Thomas Rabe, left the company in May and was succeeded by Clement Schwebig, the former president and managing director of Warner Bros Discovery in Western Europe and Africa.