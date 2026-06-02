‘Cleo & Cuquín’ Finds a New Home in the U.S.

Spanish animation company Ánima Kitchent has signed a new streaming partnership with SVoD platform Mercury Kids for preschool IP Cleo & Cuquín.

The series will join the Mercury Kids platform in the U.S. with a soft launch on iOS and Android mobile devices, including phones and tablets.

Originally inspired by the 1960s Spanish children’s property The Telerin Family, Cleo & Cuquín launched in 2018 and quickly became the number one preschool show at its TV premiere in Mexico, Spain and several Latin American territories.

Today, the franchise has amassed 75 million subscribers, 42 billion views, and more than 2.7 billion hours of watch time across its global YouTube channels.

The series, which is available in multiple languages, follows Cleo, Cuquín, and their siblings as they transform everyday moments into imaginative adventures filled with humor, music, creativity, and discovery. At its core, the series celebrates family life, teamwork, curiosity, kindness, and problem-solving.