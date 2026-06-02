Blink Films in Production on ‘Lost City of Gold’

U.K.-based Blink Films (a Tin Roof Media company) is in production on a documentary feature for The WNET Group, ARTE and theatrical release uncovering the largely unknown story of a mysterious southern African ghost city, which for decades historians claimed was too majestic and sophisticated to have been built by African people.

Lost City of Gold has exclusive access to the archaeologists excavating the buried ruins of Great Zimbabwe. Surrounded by giant walls standing 40 feet high and 16 feet thick, it’s the largest precolonial man-made structure in southern Africa, was once home to up to 20,000 people and was filled with gold and treasures from across the world, along with beautifully carved African artifacts. A vast and bustling medieval African metropolis, by the time it was discovered by European explorers the city was all but abandoned ruins.

Now, experts led by Zimbabwean archaeologist Professor Shadreck Chirikure of Oxford University are mounting a new excavation to uncover the truth about this remarkable site.

PBS Distribution is the global distribution partner.