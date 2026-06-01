Cannes 2026: Film Fest Afterthoughts

By Jacques Barreau

American actress Demi Moore’s comments on AI captured one of Cannes 2026’s central debates. She argued that cinema must adapt to AI, but that machines can never replace the true soul of filmmaking or the emotional truth of acting.

The festival itself moved away from the Hollywood dominance of previous editions and returned to politically charged auteur cinema focused on themes like moral collapse, migration, identity, violence, religion, politics, and LGBTQ experiences.

Rejecting mainstream commercial formulas, Cannes embraced slow, psychologically-demanding films that treated cinema as a space for reflection rather than entertainment.

This conflict between technology and humanity was embodied in Korean director Na Hong-jin’s sci-fi project Hope, which used CGI and motion capture but deliberately avoided AI-generated performances. Actors such as German-Irish Michael Fassbender, Swedish Alicia Vikander, and Canadian Taylor Russell physically performed the alien roles, reinforcing the festival’s belief in human presence and unpredictability as essential to cinema.

At the same time, AI’s growing influence was impossible to ignore. The AI-generated film Hell Grind, which was not in competition and was produced by the San Francisco, California-based Higgsfield Production Studio in just two weeks with a team of 15 people, became one of the festival’s most controversial talking points, symbolizing a disruptive new production model.

This exposed Cannes’ defining contradiction. While the festival’s direction defended cinema as a fundamentally human art form, the industry surrounding Cannes increasingly embraced AI-driven filmmaking. Cannes 2026 ultimately stood between two futures — one shaped by algorithms and efficiency, the other by the fragile, deeply human act of storytelling.

Pictured above, Jacques Barreau (r.) and Stefania Leodori-Barreau at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.