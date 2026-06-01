ZDF Studios Expands Deal with Prima Group

ZDF Studios has signed a new agreement with Prima Group in the Czech Republic, further expanding their long-standing partnership.

The deal comprises a package of 360 popular Herzkino titles, including films from the strands Rosamunde Pilcher, Inga Lindström, A Summer in… and Katie Fforde. Herzkino features 90-minute romantic dramas and comedies centered on themes such as love, family and friendship.

The agreement includes a mix of re-licensing and first-run rights, with the rights covering free TV and basic cable in the Czech Republic, as well as Czech-language basic cable in Slovakia.

The newly acquired content is primarily intended for broadcast on Prima Love in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.