WBITVP, Little Dot Studios Ink Digital Partnership

Warner Bros. International Television Production (WBITVP) has expanded its deal with Little Dot Studios (part of All3Media) to license over 4000 new hours of programming from its library, further advancing its digital channel strategy.

WBITVP’s titles will be published across Little Dot Studios’ genre-based YouTube channels, including First Comes Love, Real Stories, Absolute History, Only Human and Absolute Docs. Featured WBITVP titles integrated into the network include international hits such as First Dates, Who Do You Think You Are?, The Repair Shop, Supernanny and The Bachelor.

This partnership continues to support WBITVP’s digital channel strategy, ad sales and digital copyright management across its YouTube and Facebook operations.

Little Dot Studios’ Digital Media Network licenses over 27,000 hours of long-form content. It is currently home to over 135 digital broadcast channels, as well as a suite of seven FAST brands streaming across 130+ channels.