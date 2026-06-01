Electric, Mod Fan Launch Fan Licensing Campaign

Electric Entertainment has entered into a licensing agreement with MOD Fan Official to launch a fan licensing campaign inviting artists and fans to create original artwork inspired by the entire Librarians universe.

Selected works will have the opportunity to become part of a limited-edition, officially licensed fan art merch collection scheduled to be released this summer.

Dean Devlin, CEO of Electric Entertainment said, “The driving force behind the success and ongoing demand for The Librarians franchise has always been its passionate fanbase. Every time we expand the world and its storylines, the fans ask for more. By partnering with MOD to honor their enthusiasm, we’re inviting them to help shape some of the very first Librarians: The Next Chapter merchandise.”

The multi-tiered promotion includes the creation of a Librarians Fan Asset Hub. Through each campaign, MOD will accumulate a growing library of fan-created assets. The fan art will have the chance to be selected to become officially-licensed by MOD for consumer products, retail opportunities, and licensee collaborations.

The first campaign will launch in July 2026.