Cartoons on the Bay Celebrates 30 Years

Sponsored by Italy’s state-owned broadcaster RAI, Cartoons on the Bay 2026, the 30th edition of the Italian animation festival, took place once again in Pescara from May 27–30, 2026.

Marking its 30th anniversary, the event was held under the theme “Fantasia 2.0: The Art of Imagination in the Digital Age” and featured Belgium as the Guest Country.

More low-key than the previous editions, the festival presented two Career Awards, to American film director Kirk Wise and American video game designer Don Daglow, as well as two awards for Studio of the Year, to Peyo Company, home of The Smurfs, and Italian production company Cartobaleno.

Category awards were bestowed to:

Best Animated Feature: Tales from the Magic Garden (Czech Republic).

Best Short Film: The Nest (France).

Kids TV Show (6-11 years): Prova a non ridere (Italy, by Pera Toons).

Upper School TV Show (4-6 years): E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web (U.S.).

Youth TV Show (+11 years): Tales from Outer Suburbia (Australia).

Interactive Animation: Koira (Belgium).

Pictured, from left to right: Kirk Wise, Don Daglow, and the Pulcinella Award.