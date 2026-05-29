‘You’re Killing Me’ Gets S2 Renewal

Acorn TV has renewed series You’re Killing Me — starring Brooke Shields and Amalia Williamson — for a second season. The renewal was unveiled during the ATX Television Festival (May 28-31) in Austin, Texas.

Starring and executive produced by Shields and co-starring Williamson (Sullivan’s Crossing) and Tom Cavanagh (The Flash, Ed), You’re Killing Me season one debuted on Acorn TV on May 18 as the platform’s #1 series launch of all time.

Season two, which will again be set in the quaint Maine town of Founder’s Cove, will go into production later this year.

A six-part murder mystery, the first season follows bestselling novelist Allie (Shields), who forms an unlikely alliance with an aspiring writer and podcaster Andi (Williamson), to find the killer of a close friend. Cavanagh stars as Jack, the new lead detective of the local Police Department and former city slicker who is trying to acclimate to the quirks of small-town life.

You’re Killing Me is a co-production between Shaftesbury and Topsail Entertainment. AMC Studios and Dynamic Television hold worldwide distribution rights outside Canada.