Telefe’s ‘Hermanos y Detectives’ Adapted in France

France Télévisions premiered the TV movie adaptation of Telefe Studios’ series Hermanos y Detectives in prime time.

The Hermanos y Detectives format has already been successfully adapted in several territories, including Italy on Channel 5, Spain on Telecinco, Russia on Rossiya, Mexico on Televisa, and Chile on Chilevisión.

The French adaptation tells the story of a police officer who is granted custody of her 10-year-old half-sister, whose existence she never knew about. The officer, who would rather do anything than raise a child, initially rejects the responsibility but agrees to care for her sister while searching for a permanent home for her. After a rocky start, the two sisters gradually learn to understand one another and become an exceptionally effective problem-solving team.

Currently, the original Argentine version is available on Amazon Prime Video in Latin America.