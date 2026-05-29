Disney’s ABC Fights the FCC

Yesterday, Disney’s broadcast television network ABC complied with an order from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requiring it to file for an early renewal of the licenses for its eight owned-and-operated television stations. The FCC’s action followed concerns raised by President Donald Trump, whose administration appointed FCC Chairman Brendan Carr. Trump has criticized ABC programs such as The View and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

In its filing, ABC described the FCC’s order as an “effort to suppress speech under the guise of bureaucratic process.”

In March 2025, Carr launched an inquiry into Disney’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hiring initiatives, to which Disney responded by submitting a 10,000-page report to the FCC. The agency has also opened an inquiry into whether The View qualifies for an exemption from equal-time rules on the grounds that it is a news program.

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, the commission’s sole Democratic member, said the agency’s actions are part of a “campaign of censorship” by the Trump administration.