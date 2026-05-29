Conecta Wraps Up 10th Edition with 400 Delegates

Conecta Magaluf-Mallorca closed its doors yesterday after four days of activities at the Melia Calviá Beach Hotel (May 25-28, 2026).

Organizers registered 400 professionals from 30 countries with the largest delegations — after Spain’s — coming from France, the U.S., Portugal, Germany, Mexico, the U.K. and Colombia, as well as Italy and Argentina.

The program featured over 40 sessions, bringing together more than 100 speakers. The pitch sessions once again formed a central part of the event: a total of 11 awards were presented, sponsored this year by RTVE Play, Spain Film Commission, Triodos Bank, Warner Music, Acorde, New Art, and the collaborating events SANFIC (Chile), Bogotá Audiovisual Market – BAM (Colombia) and TV Beats Forum (Estonia).

In parallel, the Conecta Vibes segment organized activities aimed at positioning the Balearic Islands as an international film and TV production hub. Around 80 participants took part in two location tours that visited some of the most iconic spots in Calvià and Mallorca respectively.

Géraldine Gonard, director of Connect Magaluf-Mallorca, said at the closing session: “Conecta was founded with the aim of being a space where the industry could take stock, discuss its future and generate the projects we would see in the months and years to come. This year it has become clear that Mallorca and Magaluf are the perfect setting for this. Celebrating our 10th anniversary here also holds deep emotional significance: that of a journey built on trust, partnerships and a sense of community that we do not wish to lose. Our new, more compact and all-in-one format is focused on facilitating connections and maximising the value of time spent together, which we believe is far more efficient for everyone”.

The event, which launched in 2017, has maintained a commitment to decentralization within the Spanish and international content industry, aiming to support the industry and talent from various regions.