Up the Ladder: The Jim Henson Company, Fred Media

• The Jim Henson Company has tapped Shirley Bowers to join the company as VP of Global Distribution. In her position, she will be responsible for all content sales and distribution.

Prior to joining The Jim Henson Company, Bowers held senior distribution positions at Fremantle, Red Arrow Studios, Fox International Channels and National Geographic.

• Fred Media, part of Australia’s WTFN Group, has hired Charo Penedo in Madrid to handle sales in Spain, Portugal, France, Benelux, Italy, Greece and Turkey. Penedo has worked with companies such as Warner Bros., Discovery and Cineflix.

New hire Malgorzata Gudel, based in Warsaw, will sell into Germany, Central and Eastern Europe and the Nordics. She previously worked at PRO5 Media, The Story Lab, Lagardère Studios and Poland’s TVP.

Existing North American sales consultant Judy Levenson will now also look after the U.K. & Ireland, while Jamie I will cover Australia, New Zealand and Asia from the company’s head office in Melbourne.