Serial Maven to Rep ‘Small Town Escapes’

Canada-based Serial Maven Studios has acquired international distribution rights to Small Town Escapes with Colin and Justin, a new lifestyle and real estate series produced by Ocean Entertainment and commissioned by HGTV Canada.

Colin and Justin have fronted multiple series across Canada and the U.K., building a loyal global following as trusted tastemakers, authors and cultural influencers. Five years ago, they left big-city life behind for small-town bliss in Nova Scotia, a move that transformed their lives.

In Small Town Escapes with Colin and Justin, the duo now helps others follow suit. Offering bold guidance, unfiltered opinions and infectious optimism, Colin and Justin inspire participants and viewers to take a chance and live life with no regrets.

Serial Maven Studios oversees all licensing and distribution outside of commissioning territories.