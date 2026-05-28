Panvision and IBEROFIC Sign Sustainability Cooperation Agreement

At the Rio2C conference — currently taking place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — the Panvision Cultural Association, through its EcoVision project, signed a cooperation agreement with IBEROFIC, the Ibero-American Network of Film Commissions.

The agreement has a goal of strengthening the sustainability, methodological innovation, training, and international networking of the Ibero-American audiovisual sector through the EcoVision project.

The alliance envisions extensive collaboration between the institutions to promote sustainable practices in Latin American audiovisual production. Among the planned actions is access, for producers linked to IBEROFIC member territories, to EcoVision’s CO₂ calculator. This tool allows producers to measure, monitor, and reduce the environmental footprint of audiovisual productions based on parameters adapted to regional dynamics.

The agreement also includes Panvision’s active participation in the Working Group on Sustainable Filming, an initiative created by IBEROFIC in February of this year to promote training, awareness, and the development of viable protocols for the audiovisual sector.

The agreement was signed by Carolina Cordero, founder and member of the Board of Directors of IBEROFIC, and Tiago Santos, CEO of Panvision. Also participating in the meeting were EcoVision coordinator Marilha Naccari; Panvision secretary general Alissa Azambuja; and EcoVision researcher Igor Miguel.

Rio2C runs May 26-31, 2026, at Cidade das Artes, Rio de Janeiro.

Pictured: EcoVision’s Marilha Naccari, Panvision’s Tiago Santos, IBEROFIC’s Carolina Cordero