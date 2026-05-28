CNN Sues Perplexity

U.S. network CNN has filed a lawsuit against generative AI startup Perplexity, alleging that the company violated the network’s copyrights and trademarks by copying and distributing its content without authorization.

Filed today in New York, the lawsuit claims that Perplexity unlawfully copied over 17,000 CNN stories, photographs, videos, and other content for use in training its products.

“The public rely on high-quality news journalism reported by human beings to understand their world, which is frequently dangerous and expensive to produce,” said a CNN representative in a statement. “Commercial operators can and must pay to make use of it. We prefer that they do so through sensible licensing arrangements, but if they refuse to do that as Perplexity has so far refused to do, they will have to pay through legal damages. There is no free option.”

“You can’t copyright facts,” Perplexity’s chief communications officer Jesse Dwyer responded in a statement to CNN.

News companies including the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal have filed similar lawsuits against Jeff Bezos-backed Perplexity.