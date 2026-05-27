The Twisted Success of ‘Love Island USA’

Before finding a home on Comcast’s Peacock streaming service, the reality series Love Island USA originated in the U.K. on ITV.

The format arrived in the U.S. on the CBS television network in 2019 before moving to Comcast’s NBCUniversal platform, Peacock, for its fourth season. Now entering its eighth season, premiering June 2, 2026, Love Island USA is expected to deliver Peacock another strong subscriber boost, building on the more than two million new subscribers generated by the seventh season.

Although the reality series reportedly costs Peacock about $40 million for its 37-episode season, the program remains profitable thanks to increased advertising revenue and sponsorship deals. Uniquely, episodes are released shortly after filming and feature racier challenges than in previous seasons. The series will air daily except Wednesdays.