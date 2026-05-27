Roku Has a New Look

Roku, which recently reached 100 million streaming households, has updated its home screen for the first time in a decade.

“When we set out to rethink the Home Screen, we knew we should listen to the people who use it every day. So we talked to the viewers, we tested extensively, and we pushed until the design and the data lined up for a meaningful update,” said Anthony Wood, founder and CEO, Roku.

The new home screen recommends content based on viewer’s interests. Users will now be able to have quicker access to most used apps with expanded search capabilities; and they will have the ability to browse and discover content across all subscriptions in one place, among several other features.

The new Home Screen begins rolling out today across all Roku TVs and streaming devices in the U.S. Expansion to additional countries will follow in the coming months.