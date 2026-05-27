Dynamic Renews ‘The Sommerdahl Murders’ for S8

Dynamic Television has renewed its long-running Danish crime series The Sommerdahl Murders for an eighth season.

The Nordic drama, based on Anna Grue’s bestselling book franchise, is a co-production between Dynamic Television, ZDF, ndF, Sequoia Global Alliance, and Danish broadcaster TV2.

Production for season 8, which follows four new murder investigations, started earlier this month, with the new installment slated to premiere next year.

Set against the sun-drenched coastal backdrop of Helsingør, The Sommerdahl Murders combines murder cases with the evolving personal lives of its characters. Peter Mygind returns as chief inspector Dan Sommerdahl, alongside Laura Drasbæk as his ex-wife Marianne, and André Babikian as his best friend and partner, detective superintendent Flemming Torp.

The Sommerdahl Murders is created by Lolita Bellstar (Lulu & Leon, The Legacy) who serves as head writer alongside Christine Exner and Jonna Bolin-Cullberg. The series is produced by Danish production company Sequoia Global Alliance.