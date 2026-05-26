Neon Wins Seventh Palme D’Or

U.S. distribution company Neon won another Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, which ended May 23, 2026, with the moral drama Fjord. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Neon has taken home Cannes’ top prize.

Fjord, directed by Cristian Mungiu, centers on a Romanian Evangelical Christian family entangled in a child abuse case after a clash with Norway’s social welfare system.

The Grand Prix, the festival’s second-most prestigious award, was presented to Minotaur by Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev.

For the first time in several years, the award for Best Director was shared equally between Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi for La Bola Negra and Paweł Pawlikowski for Fatherland.

The complete list of Cannes Film Festival winners is available here.

Pictured: Neon CEO Tom Quinn