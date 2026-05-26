Inter Medya’s Drama ‘Halef’ To Air in Italy

Turkish drama series Halef, distributed by Inter Medya and produced by Most Production, has been licensed to Italy’s Mediaset and is set to debut on Canale 5 this week.

Helmed by producer Gül Oğuz and starring İlhan Şen, Aybüke Pusat, and Biran Damla Yılmaz, Halef is set against the breathtaking backdrop of Şanlıurfa.

The series has already captured audiences in MENA, CEE and Latin America, and has generated a lot of buzz on social media.

Halef tells a story of family roots, heritage, and long-buried secrets. At its heart is Serhat, a young man torn between two women.

Following a successful first season in Turkey, Halef has officially been renewed for a second season by its local broadcaster, NOW.