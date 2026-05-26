Grogu: A Popular Baby Yoda

The fourth installment in the Star Wars saga, The Mandalorian and Grogu — produced by Lucasfilm and Fairvew and released theatrically by Disney on May 22, 2026 — is not an easy story to follow, especially for viewers unfamiliar with the Disney+ TV series.

However, one of the movie’s key characters, Grogu, the animatronic puppet often referred to as “Baby Yoda,” has warmed the hearts of international moviegoers to the point that the 37-centimeter-tall character now appears on red carpets, at various premieres, and even in a television interview with the U.K.’s BBC.

Grogu has also become extremely popular on social media and in merchandising. This marks a major change from 2019, when The Mandalorian helped launch the Disney+ streaming service and Baby Yoda merchandise was difficult to find.

In the theatrical film, Grogu teams up with the helmeted bounty hunter known as the Mandalorian, who serves as Grogu’s protector.

The movie, which cost $300 million including marketing, earned $100 million in the U.S. over Memorial Day weekend.