Conecta Kicks Off Tenth Edition in Mallorca

Conecta launched its tenth edition yesterday evening at the INNSiDE by Meliá Calvià Beach hotel in Magaluf-Mallorca. The event will run until May 28.

The opening reception, which brought together 150 delegates from the international content industry, was attended by Juan Antonio Amengual, Mayor of Calvià; Guillem Ginard, Minister for Tourism of the Consell de Mallorca; and Jaume Bauzá, Regional Minister for Tourism, Culture and Sport of the Government of the Balearic Islands.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, yesterday’s activities began with the Conecta Creative Lab, a think tank for fifty participants in which representatives from six international consultancy firms moderated a series of rotating round-table discussions.

As a key new feature of this edition, Conecta Magaluf-Mallorca is introducing the RTVE Play Award: a €5,000 grant for the development of the Pitch Vertical Series project that best embodies the values of creativity promoted by the pubcaster’s VoD platform.

Among the highlights of this year’s program, Bibiana González, head of Content Networks & Streaming Non-Scripted Original Production at HBO Max Spain, will deliver the keynote ‘Stories that spark conversation: HBO Max Spain’s focus on non-fiction.’

The Conecta Summit will bring together twenty professionals to discuss how to protect and monetize IP in a market under financial pressure, being reshaped by AI and digital-first formats, while maintaining international scale. Speakers include Kai Finke (SkyShowtime), Anastasiia Alieksieieva (Holywater), Ricardo Cabornero (Prime Video), José Eduardo Moniz (TVI), Emilio Sánchez (atresplayer), Mariano César (HBO Max), Sara Fernández-Velasco (Grupo iZen), José María Irisarri (Onza), Susana Gato (APIT), Mike Day (Palma Pictures) and Fabia Buenaventura (PATE).

Two panels focusing on the dynamics of a rapidly changing market are on the program: ‘Digital-First Content: New Rules of Production & Commissioning’ featuring Carolina Lightcap (ShowUp Studios) and Salla Kozma (Pig & Horse Productions); and ‘The Format Hunter: a Q&A with Tim Crescenti,’ featuring a one-on-one conversation with the founder of U.S. indie distributor Small World IFT.

Alongside its professional activities, Conecta Fiction Fest will also hold two special screenings for the general public at the Casal de Peguera auditorium in Calvià.