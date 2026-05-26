Channel 4 Acquires Shergar Doc

Channel 4 has acquired from Peninsula Television a new documentary exploring one of sport’s greatest unsolved mysteries: the disappearance of wonderhorse Shergar.

Shergar: The Racehorse and the IRA charts Shergar’s extraordinary rise from Derby-winning champion to one of the world’s most valuable stallions under the ownership of the Aga Khan. But in February 1983, armed men abducted him from Ballymany Stud in County Kildare, Ireland, sparking one of sport’s most audacious ransom plots.

As suspicion fell on the Provisional IRA amid the tensions of the Troubles, the investigation was hampered by fear, fragmented intelligence, and a syndicate unwilling to meet the kidnappers’ demands.

Sphere Abacus is distributing the series globally.