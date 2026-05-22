Xfinity Closes a Breach

Comcast, the parent company of Universal Studios and the NBC television network in the U.S., has settled a class-action lawsuit for $117.5 million. The lawsuit stemmed from a cybersecurity breach that occurred in October 2023 and exposed the personal information of millions of Xfinity customers.

Consumers who were notified about the cybersecurity breach in December 2023 are part of the settlement class. Those who qualify are expected to receive payments of up to $10,000.

The settlement also requires Comcast to strengthen its cybersecurity practices and improve protections for customer data. Although Comcast has agreed to the settlement, the company has not admitted wrongdoing.