NBA Superstar Carmelo Anthony Partners with Utopai Studios

Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, through his production company Creative 7, has become a strategic partner in Utopai Studios.

Through the initiative, Anthony, alongside business partner and co-founder of Creative 7, Asani Swann, will work with Utopai Studios to help bring professional athletes and sports-related opportunities into original projects across film, television, streaming and digital platforms.

One of the first projects under the initiative will be an anime-inspired entertainment property developed around Anthony’s world, drawing on defining moments from his career, his point of view and the broader culture surrounding the game. The initial rollout is expected to include a recurring short-form series and behind-the-scenes content tied to Anthony’s creative involvement.

Utopai Studios combines proprietary AI infrastructure with real integration into Hollywood and global entertainment ecosystems. At the center of this model is PAI, Utopai Studios’ proprietary cinematic narrative AI system.

PAI supports the full lifecycle of content creation, including development, visualization, scene planning, continuity management, editing, localization and delivery.

Photo credit: Jonesworks