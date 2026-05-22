ChaiFlicks Inks Deal with yes for ‘Bloody Murray’ and ‘Shtisel’

Streaming platform ChaiFlicks and Israel’s yes Studios have expanded their relationship with the exclusive distribution rights to the romantic comedy series Bloody Murray, as well as the renewal of series Shtisel.

The deal, which includes SVoD rights to both series in the U.S, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the U.K., covers both seasons of Bloody Murray and all three seasons of Shtisel.

Bloody Murray follows 30-something roommates Murray (Naomi Levov), a film lecturer specializing in romantic comedies, and Dana (Rotem Sela), a gynecologist at a hospital — both are successful, bright, and still single. Their friendship is tested when Dana falls in love with a man Murray ditched in a car accident, who then shows up at their doorstep.

Shtisel, which premiered on Netflix in 2018, follows a Haredi family living in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Jerusalem as they reckon with love, loss, and the doldrums of daily life. The series stars Michael Aloni (The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem) and Shira Haas (Unorthodox), along with an ensemble cast.